If kickboxing is your thing, then mark this date on your calendar now. On Saturday, June 21 The Forum in L.A. will play host GLORY 17, which will feature some of the finest exponents of stand-up martial artists in action.

Glory 17 will air live on SPIKE TV at 8 p.m. EST, immediately followed by the Last Man Standing PPV. For information on both events, visit gloryworldseries.com. Here are some reasons you won't regret tuning in.

ACTION, ACTION, ACTION!

If you are asking yourself, what is the Glory World Series and is it exciting? Well, folks, if you are new to the scene, then have a look at some of the action you can expect on June 21:

CRO COP HEADLINES!



Make sure that you check out the headline event, the heavyweight rematch between Croatian Mirko "Cro Cop" Filipović (22-8-0, 12 KOs) and New York native Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller (22-1-0, 9 KOs). Cro Cop won a UD in the first fight.

LIGHTWEIGHTS COLLIDE!

In the co-headline event Andy Ristie (41-4-1, 21 KOs) takes on Ky Hollenbeck (46-3, 23 KOs) in a crossroads fight in the lightweight division. Ristie is coming into the fight having lost his Glory Lightweight Title last time out against Davit Kiria, when he gassed out and was stopped in the fifth round. Hollenback is entering the fray on the back of two big wins over Albert Kraus and Warren Stevelmans. Both men are well aware that a shot at Kiria is the likely prize for the victor. Expect sparks to fly. Check out the fight preview.

FEATHERWEIGHT CONTENDER TOURNAMENT

On the Glory 17 Spike TV card, four featherweights will take part in a tournament to decide who is the main man in the vision. There are two semi-finals: Gabriel Varga (23-2, 8 KOs) takes on Yodkhunpon Sitmonchai (83-21-1, 51 KOs), while in the other ‘Baiano’ Vinicius (7-2, 2 KO’s) laces up against Shane ‘The Hurrican’ Oblonsky (8-2).

WHAT A LINEUP!

There is so much going on June 21 that we need a blow-by-blow breakdown. Check it out:

LAST MAN STANDING

If Glory 17, which airs free on Spike TV starting at 8 p.m. EST, has got your blood pumping, then Last Man Standing, the PPV event which takes place straight after Glory 17, will more than satisfy your appetite from some world-class kickboxing. Last Man Standing is and eight-man middleweight championship tournament that will feature Filip Verlinden, Bogdan Stoica , Artem Levin, Joe Schilling, Wayne Barrett, Alex Pereira, Simon Marcus, and Melvin Manhoef battling it out for the middleweight title. As well as that epic competition, there are two other world title fights on the Last Man Standing PPV card. Welterweight titleholder Marc De Bonte defends his belt against Joe Valtellini, and Rico Verhoeven takes on Daniel Ghita with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

Check out the Daniel Ghita vs. Rico Verhoeven trailer:

