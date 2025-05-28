Regan Grimes qualified for the 2025 Mr Olympia contest by taking first place at the California State Championships over the weekend and in a post-victory interview, the canny Canadian has revealed the indulgent meal that helped him avoid fade-out.

Regan Grimes initially made his Olympia debut in the Classic Division in 2018 but transitioned to the Open grouping where he has steadily been improving ever since, hitting ninth place in 2023. With many critics feeling that an eventual Mr Olympia trophy could be in his future, Grime’s took a step closer to that dream by winning the California Pro title.

Digging into the details of his latest success in a post-show interview, host Tamer El Guindy observed that Grimes had looked phenomenal in pre-judging but had perhaps faded out a little afterwards. “But tonight, you looked absolutely incredible,” he said. “Like, your legs looked like almost double the size that they looked this morning.” Guindy said that the judges had also noticed the increased volume in the colossal Canadian’s legs. “So, what happened?” asked the host.

What is ‘Fade Out’ in Bodybuilding Terminology?

Fade out is a phrase commonly used in bodybuilding circles to describe how muscles can lose their fullness, often due to glycogen levels depleting between pre-judging and the final call out. Losing this pumped appearance can negatively affect a bodybuilder’s physique and can cost them greatly if not addressed.

How Did Regan Grimes Avoid Fade Out at the California State Championships?

“We went back home,” explained Grimes of foiling fade out. “We had a big meal of cream of rice, we threw some coconut oil in there, a little banana, and a muffin, man!” revealed the victor. “We had a muffin pump! It’s all about the muffin pump.”

While this might seem like a cheat day gone wild, the Canadian Colossus has a method behind his muffin intake. The high-sugar, high-carb content of the muffin serves to spike insulin, which can help to shuttle nutrients to the muscle. Bananas are high in potassium, replacing essential electrolytes that are lost through flexing. Coconut oil is rich in medium-chain triglycerides (MCT’s), providing energy while supporting hormonal balance.

So, the combination of ingredients in this strategic carb heavy meal appeared to worked wonders for Grimes between the pre-judging and final callouts. No doubt, the 2025 California Pro champ is now greatly looking forward to betting on himself again in Las Vegas, and if you want to learn more about carb loading check out this cheat sheet from fellow IFBB Pro Jackson Peos.

