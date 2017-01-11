The At Home Bodyweight Workout
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.Read article
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Building a great physique at home is as easy as investing in dumbbells and a bench.Read article
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
The second trailer for the upcoming Baywatch movie is here, and it's filled with more action and women, but this time we get to see The Rock lift a refrigerator. Of course, movies have their special effects, but something tells us that Dwayne Johnson lifting a huge kitchen appliance (or two) isn’t too far fetched. In the scene, The Rock (as Mitch Buchanan) is competing against a complaining Zac Efron (playing Matt Brody), and yells, “This is Baywatch, you p***y.”
SEE ALSO: The Rock & Zac Efron Hit The Beach In The New 'Baywatch' Trailer
We also saw The Rock flex his muscles in this trailer and get into a fight, which looks like it'll be another great scene.
Also watch for sexy actress Priyanka Chopra, who plays Victoria Leed, the presumed devilishly sexy and sinister villain. The trailer is a little over one minute long and jam-packed with action.
For those excited for the upcoming Baywatch movie. you'll have to wait until May 26, but until then, we will keep sharing updates.