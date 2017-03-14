7 Celebs Who Are Thriving in Quarantine
Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram again on Sunday, posting a photo of him standing on his head from Rocky III. In the caption, Stallone explained the rationale behind the photo, and it’s actually quite scary.
Just for fun… A flashback from Rocky three. Between rounds I would get lightheaded and quite exhausted. I was on a very high protein diet which did not provide Much physical or mental energy. During the period I only ate very small portions of oatmeal cookies made with brown rice and up to 25 cups of coffee a day with honey and a couple of scoops of tuna fish. Sounds incredible right? At the time my body fat got down to 2.9 which is a really dangerous level. I may have looked pretty good on the outside but inside it was very dangerous thing to do. But I wanted the movie to be about change. How people have to adapt to different challenges because if they don't they will be conquered. I will always believe the adaptation is the key to survival and that's what this story was all about … and while, getting smashed by Superstrong,CLUBBER LANG continuously four months of rehearsal plus the fight, tended to wear a person out so I would literally go to the corner between rounds, when I wasn't directing and try to get some blood back into my head so I could carry-on with the complicated fight choreography … It's funny, I never knew this picture existed!
“Between rounds I would get lightheaded and quite exhausted. I was on a very high protein diet which did not provide much physical or mental energy,” said Stallone, “…so I would literally go to the corner between rounds, when I wasn’t directing and try to get some blood back into my head so I could carry-on with the complicated fight choreography.”
Although certainly not a diet we recommend, if it was your goal to look like an absolute badass, mission accomplished.