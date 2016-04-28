The At Home Bodyweight Workout
Thor (Chris Hemsworth) just revealed his true thoughts about the Team Cap vs. Team Iron Man standoff—while doing some ring pullups (at least some of them had to be real). "Where was the invite for me and Hulk? Just leave the two, biggest, strongest Avengers out of this one, did you?," quipped Thor. "Let us know when you're done messing around, and the big boys will step in."
Then, he summons mjolnir (Thor's hammer) and proceeds to crank out his one-handed, norse-godlike pullups, hammer in hand.
But the Thunder God won't be sidelined for long—soon he will begin filming for his next role in Thor: Ragnarok, which is set to be released in the fall of 2017.