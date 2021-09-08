There are 11 different divisions that will be contested at the 2021 Olympia Weekend in Orlando, Florida throughout the weekend of October 7th through 10th. One of the most anticipated competitions is the 212 Olympia Showdown. The stars in this division never disappoint, and their fans get very loud. This event is one reason why there is nothing like Friday night at the Olympia. Every contender is training for the contest like it’s the biggest contest of their lives – because it is. Check out how some of the 212 Olympia athletes are working to make the most out of the opportunity.