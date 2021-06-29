As the top athletes in the world begin their contest prep, organizers of Olympia Weekend are busy preparing for the most anticipated event of the year. After pulling off what many have described as a miracle last year, overcoming the challenges of a global pandemic, event producers are eager to welcome fans back to Orlando, while taking the Olympia experience to another level.

Tasked with one of the industry’s most challenging jobs, Olympia President Dan Solomon remains laser focused: “Last year we managed to create an epic stage production with only five weeks to plan. So you can only imagine what we’ve got up our sleeves this year with the benefit of a full production timeline. The 2021 Olympia will deliver a fan experience unlike any this sport has ever seen.”

With VIP Packages already sold out, exhibitor booths selling fast, and regular tickets now on sale, momentum continues to build for an event that continues to test the boundaries in stage production while attracting more celebrities each year.

Located near several of the world’s most popular theme parks, Orlando’s Orange County Convention Center received big reviews last year, giving fans a true “under one roof” connected experience. As part of this year’s expansion, the Olympia will have two host hotels, both conveniently connected to the convention center. The Hyatt Regency Orlando (already sold out) along with the spectacular Rosen Centre Hotel are two of the areas top hotels, both with resort style pools, restaurants and great gathering spots – discounted Olympia rates are now available.

With certain details still yet to be revealed, plans have already been announced for the newly imagined OLYMPIA WORLD FITNESS FESTIVAL (formerly known as the Expo), a gathering of fitness-minded brands, events, activities, and the most passionate fitness enthusiasts you’ll find anywhere. Learn more about exhibitor opportunities at MrOlympia.com.

Under the direction of owner Jake Wood, Olympia Weekend continues to evolve as it enters its 57th year. “I spend a great deal of time imagining the true potential of the Olympia. I’m not afraid to dream big and bold. The athletes deserve the best possible experience and so do the fans.”

This year’s Olympia will include a record 11 IFBB Professional League sanctioned divisions, including the debut of the Olympia Wellness Division, giving way to nearly $1.5 million in prize money. President Jim Manion adds, “There is only one Olympia. We are proud of how far the event has come. After everything we’ve all gone through over the last year, it will be amazing seeing everyone back together in October. This is one you won’t want to miss.”

If you want to experience the Olympia in a whole new way, register to compete at the Amateur Olympia Orlando, which is open to all NPC athletes. This pro qualifier has emerged as one of the year’s best competitive experiences, allowing athletes to truly become a part of the the biggest week of the year.

Trifecta presents Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend, brought to you by Wings of Strength. Purchase tickets now before the good seats are gone. For more event info, including schedules, sponsor opportunities, Amateur Olympia registration, hotel info, and tickets, visit MrOlympia.com.