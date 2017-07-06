16 Greatest Physiques of All Time
Some of the best bodies we've ever seen.Read article
Some of the best bodies we've ever seen.Read article
Cut these foods out from your diet—now and forever.Read article
These girls with muscles may inspire more than the muscular men out there.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
You’ve never seen cycling quite like this.
After his well-received mockumentary 7 Days in Hell, Andy Samberg has returned with another hilarious look at the sports world in HBO’s Tour de Pharmacy, in which the Saturday Night Live alum turns his eye to “the grim realities of the darkest event in a sport notoriously tainted by controversy.”
The film takes a look back to 1982, to a “dark and fictitious time in cycling history” as a group of competitors go head-to-head in the Tour de France. The “fictional, none-too-serious look” at the world-famous event will debut on HBO on Saturday, July 8 at 10 p.m. ET.
Samberg stars alongside an all-star cast that includes John Cena, Daveed Diggs, Orlando Bloom, Freddie Highmore, Jeff Goldblum, Danny Glover, Dolph Lundgren, Kevin Bacon, Mike Tyson, and the famous (and controversial) cyclist Lance Armstrong.
Armstrong has a hilarious appearance in one of the film’s trailers, adding a little bit of realism to the mockumentary:
In 7 Days in Hell, Samberg’s first foray into the sports mockumentary field, the actor co-starred with Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) as dueling tennis stars Aaron Williams and Charles Poole, who were locked in the longest match in Wimbledon history.
Samberg returns for Tour de Pharmacy with director Jake Szymanski and writer Murray Miller, who both worked on 7 Days in Hell.
The movie will debut on HBO on July 8 and will be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand, and HBO’s affiliate portals.