You’ve never seen cycling quite like this.

After his well-received mockumentary 7 Days in Hell, Andy Samberg has returned with another hilarious look at the sports world in HBO’s Tour de Pharmacy, in which the Saturday Night Live alum turns his eye to “the grim realities of the darkest event in a sport notoriously tainted by controversy.”

The film takes a look back to 1982, to a “dark and fictitious time in cycling history” as a group of competitors go head-to-head in the Tour de France. The “fictional, none-too-serious look” at the world-famous event will debut on HBO on Saturday, July 8 at 10 p.m. ET.

Samberg stars alongside an all-star cast that includes John Cena, Daveed Diggs, Orlando Bloom, Freddie Highmore, Jeff Goldblum, Danny Glover, Dolph Lundgren, Kevin Bacon, Mike Tyson, and the famous (and controversial) cyclist Lance Armstrong.

Armstrong has a hilarious appearance in one of the film’s trailers, adding a little bit of realism to the mockumentary:

In 7 Days in Hell, Samberg’s first foray into the sports mockumentary field, the actor co-starred with Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) as dueling tennis stars Aaron Williams and Charles Poole, who were locked in the longest match in Wimbledon history.

Samberg returns for Tour de Pharmacy with director Jake Szymanski and writer Murray Miller, who both worked on 7 Days in Hell.

The movie will debut on HBO on July 8 and will be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand, and HBO’s affiliate portals.