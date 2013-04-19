Two-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath and four-time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler arrived in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday night at 8:30 PM. Mr. Olympia showing more of his unbelievable dedication looked into finding a gym to go train at in the area after eating and relaxing for a short bit. Team Flex drove Mr. Olympia to Titans Gym: 7655 Mentor Ave Mentor, OH 44060.

If you are ever in the Cleveland area, be sure to check out Titans Gym in Mentor, its Flex Magazine approved. Its a 24-hour gym with every piece of equipment you can think of necessary for a kick-ass workout.

Mr. Olympia did not get to the gym until midnight but this did not stop the Phil. Phil trained back for about an hour and half and did not finish training until 1:30 in the morning. After that, it was off to get some food into Mr. O.

For the month of April, Phil will be out of town every weekend traveling to Europe and in May traveling to South America with a pit stop in Pittsburgh for the Pittsburgh Pro where Phil and Jay Cutler will be guest posing along with several other top pros.

After Memorial day, Phil has a few appearances for Team Muscletech and then it's time to concentrate on the 2013 Mr. Olympia. Everything aside, Phil is focused on one thing – winning his third consecutive Mr. Olympia.

Mr. Olympia, Phil Heath will be filming more of these training clips for FlexOnline and his fans.