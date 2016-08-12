15 Exercises for Massive Forearms
https://youtube.com/watch?v=ZheGpFfKX84
Beware, this clip above is not for the faint of heart. Andranik Karapetyan broke his arm in an extremely gruesome fashion while attempting a 195 kg (429 pounds) clean and jerk.
At the time of the injury, the Armenian was in second place of the men’s 77kg (169 pounds) weightlifting competition. Karapetyan, who won the European Championships this year, came into the event with high expectations. We wish him a speedy recovery.