Press Release

Today WWE launched an all-new WWE.com, a global destination with the most immersive and personalized experience the site has ever featured, and a functional design across devices that optimizes content for fans anytime and anywhere.

New WWE.com features include:

– An all-new look with a variety of site designs and experiences that change depending on the time of day and day of week that fans access the site.

– Mobile-first approach in design, delivering a seamless experience for fans across handsets, tablets or desktop computers.

– A best-in-class, innovative video experience that puts video first and nearly everywhere. The persistent, site-wide video experience presents contextually relevant clips, depending on when fans visit the site and what pages they visit.

– The launch of English, Spanish and German language sites offer locally relevant content driven by WWE teams around the world, who will curate up-to-the-minute content during and around all WWE live TV programming.

– Improved social sharing and commenting features, allowing fans to share content immediately from anywhere on the site. WWE’s worldwide social media discussion will continue on WWE.com where WWE Superstar and fan social posts will be showcased and integrated into the content experience.

– Infinite scroll on the homepage and key destinations allowing users to explore unlimited content options.

“WWE has always been at the forefront of embracing new technology, and the all-new WWE.com will allow us to better serve our fans by providing them with compelling content anytime, anywhere on the platform of their choice,” said Rajan Mehta, WWE Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer. “With locally relevant content, WWE.com will enhance the experience for our fans around the world.”

WWE collaborated with Code and Theory to establish the strategy, design and development of its new website. Code and Theory has extensive experience designing successful content distribution and publishing platforms for partners including Bloomberg, Vogue and NBC.