Sponsored Content

You’ve had a protein cookie before. Usually it’s something made with subpar protein, some blend of concentrates and loaded with sugar. The only thing that qualifies it as a protein cookie is that it’s a regular cookie with some protein sprinkled in. You deserve better.

Maybe you saw it all over Instagram or on your Facebook feed, but Quest Nutrition has released their protein cookie in four flavors (Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Double Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin). In typical Quest fashion, they use a protein isolate blend of whey and milk protein, but in not-so-typical fashion, Quest ditched sucralose and sweetened their cookies with only stevia and Erythritol. So if you’re a sweetener snob, maybe try these out.

You also get the great Quest macros with 15g of protein per cookie, 8-12g of fiber and 3g of sugar or less. To keep the flavor on point, Quest opted to forgo sweeteners and up the fat content. Because, (say it with me) fat isn’t the devil. This is great news for Keto heads who also want the taste and feel of carbs. Oh, and that 15g of protein is actually 15g of protein per cookie not per two cookies…just sayin’. Here’s the full nutrition panel breakdown per flavor:

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

Get the nutrition facts for:

>> PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE <<

>> DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE <<

>> OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIE <<

And in case you were wondering, yes, they taste really damn good. Quest also released a couple of commercials, one that should speak to bodybuilders:

Gym Cookies Are Now A Real Thing! Brock O'Hurn knows the cookie struggle is real. Thankfully, Quest Protein Cookies are real, too. Posted by Quest Nutrition on Wednesday, January 3, 2018

This content was supplied by our friends at The Bloq. For more articles like this, CLICK HERE.