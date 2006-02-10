VITALYZE promotes energy, mental alertness, elevates mood, and enhances concentration. Vitalyze helps the body handle stressful conditions and increases physical work capacity by improving muscular oxygen utilization.

BENEFICIAL EFFECTS OF ALL NATURAL INGREDIENTS:

Eleutherococcus senticosus (Siberian ginseng) helps the body handle stressful conditions while enhancing mental and physical performance. Eleutherococcus has been shown to increase energy, stamina, and help the body resist viral infections and environmental toxins. Studies indicate that Eleutherococcus increases physical work capacity by improving muscular oxygen utilization. In one experiment, Eleutherococcus was given to 35 weightlifters and wrestlers and 36 gymnasts and the data collected indicated that the athletes not only increased their work capacity, but also reduced their fatigue. Eleutherococcus also helps to restore memory and concentration.

DL-Phenylalanine promotes mental alertness, elevates mood and enhances concentration. DL- Phenylalanine also has natural pain relieving and depression alleviating properties. In one study, Phenylalanine was taken every day for two weeks and eliminated depression in 74% of the patients. Additional studies have also shown Phenylalanine’s ability to decrease chronic back pain and pain associated with migraines and menstruation.

L-Tyrosine is synthesized from Phenylalanine in the body. It is a precursor of the brain neurotransmitters epinephrine (adrenalin), norepinephrine and dopamine, which transmit nerve impulses. Dopamine is vital to mental function and also seems to play a role in sex drive. U.S. soldiers undergoing various forms of stress tests were given tyrosine to see what effect it might have on their performance. The soldiers who took tyrosine performed significantly better on a variety of tests compared to those who took a placebo. They were more efficient, alert and had fewer complaints. Clinical studies have also shown that tyrosine is helpful in reducing headache, irritability, fatigue, muscular discomfort, sleepiness and depression.

Vitamin B-6 is an important nutrient that supports more vital bodily functions than any other vitamin. Vitamin B-6 is required for the production of serotonin, a brain neurotransmitter that controls moods and sensitivity to pain. Vitamin B-6 may be beneficial for muscle cramps, allergies, premenstrual syndrome, asthma and arthritis. Common symptoms of Vitamin B-6 deficiency include fatigue, depression and increased susceptibility to diseases due to a weakened immune system.

Chromium helps to regulate blood sugar levels and energy metabolism by improving insulin receptivity. Chromium also aids in reducing cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Copper helps to strengthen connective tissue, ligaments and tendons. Copper also plays a fundamental role in bone formation and maintenance. In addition, copper works as an anti-inflammatory agent and may be beneficial to those with osteo and rheumatoid arthritis.

Anhydrous Caffeine promotes energy and mental alertness.