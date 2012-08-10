Normally a week before a show competitors take it easy in the gym and let the diet take care of the work. IFBB Wings of Strength Chicago Pro Champion Nola Trimble is a different breed of competitor and shows it in this 30 set quad workout that harkens back to her days of training with Milos Sarcev in Koloseum Gym.

Find out what she has been up to since her win in Chicago and also what the future holds for her in the 2013 season.