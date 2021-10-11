George Peterson III Passes Away at Age 37
Jennifer Dorie stood on the stage three times before she hit it big when she finally won the Bikini Division Title at Olympia 2021. She thanked the IFBB League as well as the Olympia in a very humbling and moving post showing that she’s the champ for a reason.
“2021 Miss Bikini Olympia 😭🏆
What an honour to represent the @ifbb_pro_league and the bikini division, I am so grateful, overjoyed and excited to have this dream of mine come true and to be an ambassador to represent this division. It is such a privilege to step on this stage, and to walk away with this title on my 4th year here is beyond words. Congratulations to all of the amazing competitors this year and a huge thank you to the entire @mrolympiallc team and @ifbb_pro_league for putting on such an incredible show for us athletes.
We did it baby!! @markanthonyflex 😭❤️
Thank you to my amazing sponsors:
@hd.muscle
@protan_official
@toxicangelzbikinis
@glamcompjewelry
@slimtum
& thank you to everyone who believed in me, supported me and cheered me on for this victory!”