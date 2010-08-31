Phil Heath and FLEX EIC Allan Donnelly talk Olympia on PBW

September 12, 2010

After Kai Greene got things started in Part 1, the spotlight now shifts to Phil Heath for his final pre-Vegas interview as “Pro Bodybuilding Weekly” presents Part 2 of the official (3 part) Olympia Preview Series.

Just six months after suffering a controversial loss at the 2010 Arnold Classic (and one year removed from a devastating food poisoning setback at the Olympia) Phil has redemption on his mind as he prepares for the toughest battle of his career. Hosts Dan Solomon and Bob Cicherillo are also joined by FLEX Editor-in-Chief Allan Donnelly for inside reports just 10 days out from the big event.

Presented by MuscleTech, Part 2 of the Olympia Preview Series also includes lineup updates direct from the Olympia offices as well as a report from Madrid, Spain as the years final qualifying spots are claimed at the inaugural Mr. Europe Pro. Listen LIVE on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

Visit the show online at PICK UP THE 2010 OLYMPIA ISSUE ON NEWSSTANDS NOW!

