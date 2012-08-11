In this video interview, IFBB Pro Shawn Rhoden explains the changes he's made, the 6 weeks off for hernia surgery, and the struggle it's taken to get here.

Meanwhile behind the camera Chris Aceto, Shawn's guru, is all smiles because in his mind, it's game over.

Without a doubt, Shawn Rhoden was one of the two most impressive physiques we've seen this season; however, how will he fare once on stage compared to the likes of Toney Freeman or Roelly Winklaar?

Only time will tell.