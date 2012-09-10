IFBB Pro Shawn Rhoden's competed four times so far this year placing 4th at the Fex Pro and then dropping down to 8th at the 2012 Arnold Classic. Determind to make a name for himself this year, Rhoden and team went back to the drawing board and came back with back to back wins at both PBW Championships in Tampa and the Europa Super Show in Dallas.

Qualified for the 2012 Olympia, the pressure is on to match or exceed his look in the past two wins.

In this short but intense preview video, Rhoden implies he is not only going to the Olympia, but he is gunning after a top placement.