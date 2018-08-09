The Uncrowned People's Champions: Kai Greene

At the upcoming Mr. Olympia, fans in attendance will have the chance to vote and influence the results.

At the pre-judging on Friday, Sept. 14, and at the following day’s finals, those at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas will be given access, via their mobile devices, to enable them to vote on the outcome of the contest. Their votes will count toward the official decision. Collectively the fans will be included as an additional judge on the voting panel. If they choose a different winner than the other judges, that competitor will be awarded the honor of becoming the inaugural People’s Champion. (To get your tickets and become part of Olympia history, go to mrolympia.com.)

Throughout the years, certain competitors, for various reasons, have held the mantle of the People’s Champion long before it became an official title. Kai Greene is one of the outstanding competitors who has unofficially been given the People’s Champ accolade by the masses.

From 2012 through 2014, Kai Greene was runner-up to reigning champ Phil Heath. Many saw the total freakiness of the Bronx native besting the more aesthetic lines of the champ. Greene was very vocal in espousing that view to the extent that, at the 2013 and 2014 Olympias, he signed posters as “Kai Greene, Mr. Olympia.” At the 2014 Olympia press conference, Greene hurled insults at Heath and then at the pre- judging challenged the champ to a fist fight. That seemingly was Greene’s competitive swan song, but for many he remains the People’s Champion.

KAI GREENE'S STATS