VOTING BEGINS FOR MONTH TWO OF THE 2011 FLEX BIKINI MODEL SEARCH ONLINE PRESENTED BY GASPARI NUTRITION!

August 1, 2011

The third month of the 2011 FLEX BIKINI MODEL SEARCH ONLINE PRESENTED BY GASPARI NUTRITION! has arrived! The second two winners of 2011 have been selected and are headed to Vegas (see them here).

GO HERE TO SEE ALL THE MONTH THREE CONTESTANTS AND VOTE!

Today is the first day of a two-week online voting period, which ends on August 15. After that two-week online voting period, the 10 contestants receiving the most votes will be brought to our expert judging panel. Two winners will then be chosen. Those two winners will receive:

– $250 USD

– $100 gift voucher from Whish Body Products

– Free swimwear from Chyna Dolls Bikinis

– A profile in FLEX Magazine and flexonline.com

– A photo shoot with FLEX Magazine

Each of the six online winners will qualify for the final round of the 2011 FLEX Bikini Model Search Championships on September 16 & 17 during the 2011 Olympia Weekend. The overall winner will earn the chance to appear in FLEX Magazine and an exclusive contract with Weider Publications!

GO HERE TO ENTER THE FLEX BIKINI MODEL SEARCH CHAMPIONSHIPS ON OLYMPIA WEEKEND!