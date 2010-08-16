Ashley Bell and Jaquelyn Roberts win month three of the SuperPump presents the 2010 FLEX Bikini Model Search Online!

August 16, 2010

FLEXONLINE.COM

Results for month three of the SuperPump presents the 2010 FLEX Bikini Model Search Online are in. Say hello to winners Ashley Bell and Jaquelyn Roberts.

Voting began on August 1st with hundreds of beautiful contestants, and after two weeks and thousands and thousands of votes, 10 contestants emerged as possible candidates for top honors. The final decision, made by our expert panel of judges, wasn’t easy. Sure, there were arguments and there may have been some shoving, but in the end the judges agreed: Bell and Roberts were the month three winners.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ASHLEY BELL



CLICK HERE FOR MORE JAQUELYN ROBERTS



Bell and Roberts each win:

– $250 USD

– $100 gift voucher from Whish Body Products

– Free swimwear from Chyna Dolls Bikinis

– A profile in FLEX Magazine and flexonline.com

– An amazing photo shoot in Sin City that will be featured in FLEX magazine

In addition, winners automatically qualify for the 16-women finals of the SuperPump presents the 2010 FLEX Bikini Model Search Championships during Olympia Weekend 2010.

The overall winner of the SuperPump presents the 2010 FLEX Bikini Model Search Championships will be decided over two days in Las Vegas during Joe Weider’s 2010 Olympia Weekend. The overall winner will earn the chance to appear in the 2011 FLEX Swimsuit Issue and an exclusive contract with Weider Publications!

SIGN UP FOR THE 2010 FLEX BIKINI MODEL CHAMPIONSHIPS IN LAS VEGAS TODAY!

GO HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON JOE WEIDER’S 2010 OLYMPIA WEEKEND!!

NAME:Ashley Bell

AGE: 25

HEIGHT: 5‘3”

WEIGHT: 120 pounds

LIVES: Atlanta, GA

FASCINATED WITH FLEX

“I became fascinated with FLEX when I started competing last year, so being part of the FLEX Bikini Model Search was very exciting for me. I love working out and now that there’s an opportunity to show it off, it motivates me as a competitor and, hopefully, it motivates others when they see me.”

SEW WHAT

“I spend a lot of time at home sewing, coming up with new ideas for my own swimsuits. When I compete I wear my own, and some other competitors have worn some of my designs too. Hopefully, someday soon I’ll have my own line of swimwear on.”

LIFE’S A BEACH

“I live in Atlanta, and it’s hot here so I’m always wearing my bikini. The beach is my favorite place to go. Give me the beach over a pool any day of the week.”

DRIVEN

“I don’t like sitting around. I’m a creative person and have goals. I’d love to get into acting someday. Right now, fitness modeling and competing are my passions, and I want to explore them to the fullest.”

LIKE A ROC

“My trainer is IFFB Pro League athlete Roc Shabazz. I’ve trained with him for two years. I’m looking to get my pro card at the 2010 NPC Nationals in Atlanta. It’s in my hometown and I’m hoping the energy will be there to put me into first.”

NAME: Jaquelyn Roberts

AGE: 27

HEIGHT: 5‘3”

WEIGHT: 112 pounds

LIVES: Virginia Beach, VA

HEALTHY IS SEXY

“It’s cool to show other women that you don’t have to be skinny to be sexy. I believe that healthy is sexy. I’m a personal trainer, and if my clients see me compete I hope they’ll say,’If Jaquelyn can do it, so can I.'”

BIKINI MOTIVATION

“I’ve been doing women’s tri-fitness competitions since 2005. They’re tough. Doing NPC shows are a different type of training — tri-fit contests contain an obstacle course, fitness and grace/physique round — but they help me stay motivated. Knowing I’ll be in front of people in a bikini means I can’t take shortcuts.”

OPEN BOOK

“I try to read a book a month. I’m currently reading The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. The one before that was called Little Earthquakes. It’s pretty much a Gossip Girl-stlye book.”

THINGS CHANGE

“I’m not really a party person. I’ll have a drink once in a while but the whole club scene isn’t really my thing anymore. I enjoy going to movies.”

INK FREE

“No tattoos. I can’t think of anything I’d want permanently on my body. I go through phases where I want one but a few months later I always feel better about not getting it because I know I’d regret it.”

