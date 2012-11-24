In this photo shoot after the 2012 NPC Nationals, NPC Amateur and Team GAT Athlete Kevin Jordan was taken through a grueling workout by Pavel Ythjall.

Ythjall takes any and all athletes photographed for Flex Magazine through these intense exercises in order to capture the best images for up and coming training and nutrition articles.

Kevin Jordan competed in the 2012 NPC Nationals where he placed 8th and in the 2011 NPC Jr Nationals where he won the Heavyweight class and the overall.