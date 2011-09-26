The new facility is expected to open its doors in June of 2012.

September 26, 2011

Oviedo, FL Nutrex Research, Inc. hosted its groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, September 23 for the construction of a new 80,000 square foot state of the art facility to expand the company to handle its planned growth. The new two-story building will allow Nutrex to offer a broader range of services to its customers. The new facility is expected to open its doors in June of 2012.

Jens Ingenohl, President of Nutrex along with local government and civic officials participated in this morning’s groundbreaking ceremony at the site to officially commence the actual construction phase of the new corporate headquarters.

“When completed our new headquarters will allow us to further grow as a company, hire more people and continue to make a strong impact and real difference in the sports nutrition industry, through innovative yet practical products. Nutrex has been recognized as a leader of cutting edge product formulas. We are known for professional and friendly customer service and are universally respected as an extremely reliable trade partner” said Jens Ingenohl.

The new Nutrex headquarters will consist of 13,000 square feet office space with glass highlighted offices and 67,000 square feet of air conditioned warehouse area. It will also feature a state of the art photo studio for professional shoots, a truly hardcore, underground style workout dungeon, an employee parking garage and a large product quality control area.

The additional space will also allow for greater operational flexibility over the next several years. There are now limitless opportunities for Nutrex such as offering turnkey services one day which can dramatically impact the ability to deliver quality products on time with even more efficiency to valued trade partners.