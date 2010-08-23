Heath, Greene, Jackson and more on ESPN2 TODAY at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and midnight EST

August 24, 2010

FLEXONLINE.COM

With the 2010 Mr. Olympia, the biggest bodybuilding spectacular on the planet, speeding toward us at warped speed, “The Worldwide Leader in Sports” has taken notice.

On Wednesday at 4 p.m. EST, ESPN2’s SportsNation will showcase the IFBB Pro League’s elite — Phil Heath, Dexter Jackson, Kai Greene, Hidetada Yamagishi and Dennis Wolf — as they discuss NFL football and, of course, the 2010 Mr. Olympia on September 24-25. It’s an incredible opportunity for the sport of bodybuilding to reach a broader audience while offering a handful of the finest pros in the game a well-deserved spotlight on national TV.

Said Heath, “I have a chance to be recognized as a top bodybuilder by ESPN, and it’s definitely a moment I’ll never forget. I’m very excited to represent the IFBB Pro League and its fans in something that hasn’t been done in more than a decade. I’d like to thank FLEX, Muscle & Fitness and ESPN for making this Big Kid’s dream come true!”

Added Jackson, “It’s awesome, man. I can’t even tell you how cool this feels. I’m a sports fanatic, so anything we talk about, I’m down. I’m ready to rock!”

WHAT: 2010 Mr. Olympia’s elite on ESPN2’s SportsNation

WHEN: Wednesday, August 25, 2010 at 4 p.m. EST

WHO: Dexter Jackson, Kai Greene, Phil Heath, Hidetada Yamagishi and Dennis Wolf

FOR MORE INFO ON ESPN2’s SPORTSNATION Go here

*Catch ESPN2’s SportsNation Monday-Friday at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and midnight EST

RELATED CONTENT

MORE ABOUT OLYMPIA WEEKEND 2010

SEE CONTEST PICS OF PHIL HEATH

SEE CONTEST PICS OF KAI GREENE

SEE CONTEST PICS OF DEXTER JACKSON

SEE CONTEST PICS OF DENNIS WOLF

SEE CONTEST PICS OF HIDETADA YAMAGISHI

For Olympia DVDs visit www.IFBBTV.com!