The At Home Bodyweight Workout
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.Read article
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.Read article
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
Building a great physique at home is as easy as investing in dumbbells and a bench.Read article
Simple steps to boost this "man" hormone.Read article
R.I.P. Fitness Legend Bob Delmonteque
Fitness pioneer, author, photographer, trainer to the stars
Muscle & Fitness has learned that Bob Delmonteque (real name, Mike Diaks), a pioneer in the fitness movement, passed away in Los Angeles on November 21st, 2011 at a reported age of 85.
According to his website, http://bobdelmonteque.com, Delmonteque trained legendary Hollywood stars like John Wayne, Errol Flynn, Clark Gable and Marilyn Monroe, to whom he was a personal friend. A popular fitness magazine model during the 1950's, he also helped bring exercise to the masses in his role as part owner/operator of Executive Health Clubs International. In addition, he established a reputation as an accomplished fitness photographer and was the author of numerous books and articles.
More than merely an innovator in and ambassador for the world of health and fitness, Delmonteque practiced what he preached, maintaining a preternaturally strong, fit appearance well into his 80's.
The AMI/Weider family wishes to extend its condolences to the family and friends of Bob Delmonteque and will continue to honor his lifelong commitment to the fitness lifestyle.