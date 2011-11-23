R.I.P. Fitness Legend Bob Delmonteque

Fitness pioneer, author, photographer, trainer to the stars

Muscle & Fitness has learned that Bob Delmonteque (real name, Mike Diaks), a pioneer in the fitness movement, passed away in Los Angeles on November 21st, 2011 at a reported age of 85.

According to his website, http://bobdelmonteque.co m , Delmonteque trained legendary Hollywood stars like John Wayne, Errol Flynn, Clark Gable and Marilyn Monroe, to whom he was a personal friend. A popular fitness magazin e model during the 1950's, he also helped bring exercise to the masses in his role as part owner/operator of Executive Health Clubs International. In addition, he established a reputation as an accomplished fitness photographer and was the author of numerous books and articles.

More than merely an innovator in and ambassador for the world o f health and fitne ss, Delmonteque practiced what he preached, maintaining a preternaturally strong, fit appearance well into his 80's.

The AMI/Weider family wishes to extend its condolences to the family and friends of Bob Delmonteque and will continue to honor his lifelong commitment to the fitness lifestyle.