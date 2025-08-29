Akim Williams has proven once again that he is one of the strongest bodybuilders in the business by beasting some seriously heavy incline dumbbell presses, thus making a big statement heading into the 2025 Olympia in Sin City.

Williams, who is known to fans as the Bk (or Brooklyn) Beast, has now qualified for his seventh Mr Olympia appearance following his debut back in 2016, thanks to taking victory in the Big Man Weekend Spain Pro late last year. Now, the big man, who was born in Grenada but grew up in Brooklyn is calling the gym his home, as the 40-year-old goes heavy with moves like the dumbbell incline bench press.

Why Does Akim Williams Go Heavy With the Dumbbell Incline Bench Press?

This move is magic for targeting the chest muscles, but going heavy will further engage the shoulders and triceps, making it a must for upper body mass building. More specifically, as opposed to the traditional flat bench press, raising the backrest shifts the load onto the upper-chest, allowing for the construction of what many people call the “top shelf.” And, by using dumbbells rather than a barbell, Williams is taking a unilateral approach to help achieve symmetry, rather than relying on his strongest side to pull the majority of the load.

Akim Williams ‘Beasts’ Two, 170-Pound Dumbbells on the Incline Press

Widely considered to be one of the strongest lifters on the bodybuilding circuit, the “BkBeast” shared a video for his almost 250k Instagram fans, as he grabbed two, 170 pounds dumbbells and got to work, completing ten slow and controlled reps with a total weight of 340 pounds for the win in the gym, and a potential top spot in the Olympia standings.

William’s herculean effort was certainly not lost on his legions of social media fans. “Lots of muscle definition,” wrote one follower in the comments, adding: “Perfect focus and discipline!” Another IG user agreed, lamenting that the man mountain was “a unique beast.”

With an all-time Mr Olympia highest position of sixth, scored back in 2020, Akim Williams will be hoping to better his previous best this year. Of course, the experienced bodybuilder will also be up against stiff competition with the likes of last year’s champ, Samson Dauda, not to mention contenders such as Derek Lunsford, Hadi Choopan, and Nick Walker all stomping the stage.

To get your hands on the few remaining tickets for the 2025 Mr Olympia contest, taking place October 9 to 12, click here.

To follow Akim Williams on Instagram, click here.