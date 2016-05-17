Look Ma, No Hands!

Chris Duffin is one of those elite-level lifters that never cease to amaze. The Guinness World Record holder just gave us a taste of his current training cycle, boasting a ridiculous no-hands front squat of 550 pounds for a double. What's more—he's done this before…wearing flip flops.

Duffin, known for his legendary squat once owned the world record raw squat in the in the 220-pound weight category, with a colossal 881-pound, four-times-bodyweight squat (below). He was also the lightest lifter to hit such a squat before Sam Byrd broke the record in 2015 with a 915-pound squat at a 219-pound bodyweight.

For more mind-boggling feats of strength from Chris Duffin and his equally sizeable training partners, check out his Instagram.

And finally, here's just a taste of how things can go wrong when you're playing around in the 800-pound range. #worldrecordsquatterproblems