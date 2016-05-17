15 Exercises for Massive Forearms
Look Ma, No Hands!
Chris Duffin is one of those elite-level lifters that never cease to amaze. The Guinness World Record holder just gave us a taste of his current training cycle, boasting a ridiculous no-hands front squat of 550 pounds for a double. What's more—he's done this before…wearing flip flops.
4th double with 550lbs with no hands. New multi-author website is up. I'm keeping my training logs updated there as well, along with our other athletes. Articles from both Clinicians involved in sport performance as well as S&C Coaches of multiple disciplines. Interesting and challenging week this last week for me.
Duffin, known for his legendary squat once owned the world record raw squat in the in the 220-pound weight category, with a colossal 881-pound, four-times-bodyweight squat (below). He was also the lightest lifter to hit such a squat before Sam Byrd broke the record in 2015 with a 915-pound squat at a 219-pound bodyweight.
For more mind-boggling feats of strength from Chris Duffin and his equally sizeable training partners, check out his Instagram.
4th set of 4 today with 475. Speed parameters where good but just the slightest out of position and that bar will dump when your not using your hands (I can't for the people that ask). Still got 15 of my 16 planned reps in… And even forgot to put my sleeves on so not to shabby for week 1.
THROWBACK THURSDAY – to that time I squatted 881 @ 220bw and thought this record would not be broken.
850×5 deadlift! WTF is this! The plan was to just do some back accessory work today but when I walked onto the gym floor I had this vision of me pulling 850 for reps… So what was I to do? Some days when it feels right you just have to go with it despite what the plan calls for. Went from this to finishing with rowing movements then right to the tattoo table… Yes we have a tattoo shop in our facility. Trust me tattoo on back when filled with blood… Interesting as I'm having that done while posting this.
And finally, here's just a taste of how things can go wrong when you're playing around in the 800-pound range. #worldrecordsquatterproblems
Sometimes training is great, sometimes it is bad, and sometimes things happen perfectly exemplifying how your training feels on your body in that moment in time. This is one of those times. Full discussion of where I'm at with training and consideration with stepping on the platform again and related impact to my training visit my training log.