If you think that building a physique like Phil Heath means throwing around your weights and completing workouts at break-neck speed, then the seven-time Mr Olympia winner has news for you. In a recent social media post, the “The Gift” explained that you’ll build muscle quicker if you lean to slow things down. So, with Phil Heath’s weight training tips, here’s how to emulate the iconic Olympian when performing your own workouts.

“Some of the most beneficial aspects of growth come from simply slowing things down, removing ego, beathing, and focusing on quality over quantity,” wrote Heath in a recent Instagram post for his 4.3 million followers. He also put his words into actions in an accompanying video.

A Key Element of Phil Heath’s Training Tips: Remember to Breathe

“A lot of people train, and they forget to breathe,” observes The Gift. “It’s the most important thing that you should be doing.” The bodybuilding legend realizes, of course, that breathing is essential for staying on this mortal coil, but breathing is also paramount for making gains in the weight room. “Without breath we can’t live and without technique, we lose form and become more susceptible to injury,” explains the icon. “When you’re training, and before you actually want to go up in weight, you want to make sure you are doing a few things.”

Fix Your Technique

In addition to inhaling before you lift and exhaling as you release the weight, Heath says that we must also firmly focus on form. Of course, few things will slow a lifter down more than asking them to concentrate on technique, and that’s great, because for this multi-time Olympia champ, it’s all about quality over quantity. Proper technique often means going down in weight as you refine your workouts, but the foundation you create will lead to longevity as well as gains.

Change the Tempo

Heath says that when making the up and down movements associated with lifting, the tempo should be slowed down. The star is right: It’s not about getting from A to B as quickly as possible, because slowing things down will wear out the muscles more, leading to the recruitment of more muscle fibers and subsequently resulting in greater growth.

Increase Your Time Under Tension

Now that you’ve slowed your tempo down, try holding, or pausing at the top of the lift, suggests Heath. “The longer you can hold it with actual good form, you’re actually developing more muscle maturity through mind-muscle connection,” shares the famous flexor. “Add in the discipline and consistency and you’re well on your way.”

For more legendary weight training tips follow Phil Heath on Instagram