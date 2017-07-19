Best Bodies in WWE History
OPENING ARGUMENTS
DEFENSE
A close-grip bench press is any grip that is shoulder-width or closer. Most bodybuilders use a very- close grip (about six inches apart). The closer you go, the better you hit your triceps.
PROSECUTION
Going with a shoulder-width grip is as close as you need to go to blast the triceps with heavy weight and stimulate real growth.
EVIDENCE
VERDICT: SHOULDER WIDTH
When doing close-grip bench presses, a shoulder-width grip will maximize the amount of triceps muscle fibers involved and the amount of weight used, while minimizing stress on the wrists.
SENTENCING
Do close-grip bench presses using a shoulder-width grip at the start of your triceps workouts, when the triceps are strongest. This will allow you to train with maximal poundage and place the greatest overload on the triceps. Shoot for sets in the six- to eight-rep range and do three or four sets. Then move on to isolation exercises, such as extensions and pushdowns.
