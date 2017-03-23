7 Celebs Who Are Thriving in Quarantine
Hurt your neck performing seated overhead presses, specifically when pushing the bar up.
Constant pain and stiffness in the back of your neck. You can’t turn your head side to side. The pain may also have spread to your upper back or shoulders.
Mechanical neck pain or muscle strain. You’ve likely damaged some tissue around the ligaments or discs in the spine, causing a spasm.
So what should you do?
Neck strain during overhead pressing usually occurs toward the end of a set, when you’re eking out a few more reps. It’s not worth the risk, so stop when you feel fatigued. Furthermore, don’t look up as you press. Keep your eyes level.
