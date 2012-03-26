Luis Santa takes us through a brutal arm workout as he preps for his pro debut.” src=”https://cdn-ami-drupal.heartyhosting.com/sites/muscleandfitness.com/files/flex/images/extras/bms/luis-santa-arms.jpg” style=”width: 350px; height: 200px; margin-top: 5px; margin-bottom: 5px;” />

Preparing for the 2012 New York Pro, IFBB Pro Luis Santa takes us through a brutal arm workout in this training video.

As easy as it may look, this is a very brutal bicep and tricep video workout.

Luis starts his bicep workout by beginning with a straight bar curl, followed by alternating dumbbell curls and then goes into a standing double-cable curl.

With triceps, Luis Santa starts with kneeling tricep push downs. By taking the legs out of the equation, it forces your triceps to concentrate on the movement. Overhead triceps followed by super setting is how Luis Santa finishes his arm workout.

No rest for the wicked! Newly minted IFBB Pro Luis Santa knows he needs to start his Pro Career with a bang, so he's planning on hitting the 2012 New York Pro stage with the intent to be remembered.

Recent Contest History

Luis Santa Arms for the 2012 New York Pro” src=”https://cdn-ami-drupal.heartyhosting.com/sites/muscleandfitness.com/themes/custom/musclefitness3/images/placeholder.gif” style=”width: 600px; height: 900px;” />

