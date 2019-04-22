Frank Zane

Going against your inherent physical strengths is no way to reach the top, particularly in sports. Imagine the result if Tom Brady decided tomorrow that he wanted to play running back instead of quarterback. Or if Michael Jordan had quit basketball in favor of baseball. Oh, wait…

Such was Frank Zane’s rationale in bodybuilding. He wasn’t born with a large frame that could rival the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno. Rather, he was naturally slender, so he more or less stuck with that look, gaining size gradually over time while making eye-pleasing aesthetics his calling card. It worked, producing three, consecutive Olympia titles in the late 1970s and a demand for his images and insights that remains strong today, more than 30 years after his last competition in 1983.