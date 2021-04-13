Many people look to places like Muscle & Fitness, FLEX, and M&F Hers to find athletes who have developed their bodies in a way that is similar to what they want to look like. Fortunately, there are several great champions and athletes that they can learn from and aspire to look like. The only issue is that is a lot of content to absorb and a lot of variety to choose from.

That’s the intention here — taking bits and pieces from the wide variety of workouts that many IFFB Pro League champions have shared with us, and create a workout for every bodypart. The goal for you should be to incorporate all of these workouts into your program so you can learn and apply what is being shared.

The first muscle group in this series will be on the shoulders. Because if you want to stand head and shoulders above the rest of the lineup onstage, show-stopping delts are a must.