Since its debut in 2018, Yellowstone has become appointment television for most people in America. The series starring Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes has become one of those series that will be talked about for years after it finally ends. That is because the storylines are so relatable, and the drama never seems to end.

There are even times the show can be quoted, and the meaning would apply in other aspects of life – even in the gym. You can hear a line from the show and take yourself to a moment in the weightroom where it would fit. To prove it, we found ten such quotes that will likely cross your mind in future workouts.

The motivation may come easier on some days than others, but if you need some words of wisdom to get after it in the gym while waiting for the show’s final season to commence in late 2024, consider this simple yet legendary quote from Rip Wheeler (played by Cole Hauser) in Season 1.

“There’s work to be done.”

If you are about to start your leg workout and someone else is about to set up in the rack, think about what Thomas Rainwater (Gil Bermingham) said in a Season 5 episode.

“When there’s one thing that two men want, they can either share it or be enemies.”

We don’t advocate jumping into a machine when someone is in between sets without asking first, but we’ve all been in a hurry to get things done. If this ever applies to you, just tell that person Beth Dutton’s (Reilly) creed.

“I’d rather ask for forgiveness than permission.”

You’ve likely seen the meme that someone asks another lifter for a spot with the caveat that if they touch the bar, there will be consequences. No one wants to be robbed of the glory that comes with a PR because the spotter pulled too soon. If you’re ever in such a position, make sure you make your intentions clear by channeling Jamie Dutton, played by Wes Bentley.

“I won’t betray you. You have my word.”

How many times have you been standing with a training partner trying to figure out where to go or what exercise to do next. There’s a good chance you quoted Beth without realizing it.

“Where you go, I go.”

Picture it. It’s leg day, and you’re on the last set of hack squats. The pain is getting more intense with each rep you do, and there are several more to be done before you limp away from this machine. If you need to dig deep for something extra, tell yourself what Monica (Kelsey Asbille) said in the episode titled “The Reek of Desperation.”

“What you’re supposed to do is fight for the life that you want.”

There have been days when you look and feel like you’ve been in a fight that nobody won, and people casually walking on a treadmill may question your sanity for pushing yourself the way you do. Channel Rip and let them know how you really feel.

“I’m smiling on the inside.”

Or quote John (Costner) from the Season 5 episode: “Horses in Heaven.”

“This f***ing day.”

Forrie J. Smith plays the role of Lloyd PIerce, who is never short on wisecracks or sage advice. When he speaks, it’s wise to listen and apply his words to your own life. He may be talking about horses and rodeos, but you can pass his words on to beginners in a gym that is about to push themselves in ways they hadn’t before.

“Pray like hell and hold on.”

Then, there’s that one guy that is always watching for someone to fail – not so he can help them, but rather so he can remind them of those failures. If you have one of these people around you the next time you are ready to challenge yourself, remind him that you think like Rip does.

“I think about now, I think about tomorrow, but I don’t give too much thought to yesterday.”

If you want to find more Yellowstone quotes that may hit home or are simply a big fan of the hit series, then you can check out the book “There’s Work to be Done. Words to Live (And Die) By from the Dutton Ranch,” from Simon and Schuster. It is available to order now on Amazon.