Some fitness equipment is worth your money; others are gimmicks that should stay on the shelf. It’s not always easy to know which is which. For example, at first glance, the Sanddune Power Stepper is a squishy platform that, for $280 a pop, leaves you questioning why you can’t just run and jump on flat ground.

Of course, you can, but as Muscle & Fitness’ Zack Zeigler and Frank Sepe recently learned while touring The Strength Club (located in New York, NY), the Sanddune is a strength coach-approved tool for reducing joint impact and bolstering stability. And that, folks, is why M&F’s Gym Tours series exists—to learn about new training tools that we (and you) would miss out on otherwise. Keep reading for more about the Sanddune

What is it?

The Sanddune Power Stepper is a foam box that mimics the feel of moving on sand. It features two individual platforms, so your feet and hands work independently of one another. Both platforms are also slightly angled to place your hands or feet on a decline or incline.

You can run, jump, and push off of the Sanddune, which provides more cushion for your joints while also challenging your balance. It’s typically used as a warm-up and conditioning tool. Common movements on the Sanddune include high knees, walking in place, vertical jumps, and push-ups.

What We Like

The Sanddune is joint-friendly . It mimics a sandy surface, training on which has been shown to reduce muscle soreness and stress. A study published in the Journal of Human Kinetics compared the results of beach handball players, half underwent normal preseason training; the other half added plyometrics performed on the sand to their protocol. In the text, the researchers write, “A sand surface is associated with a greater degree of shock absorption and lower stress to soft tissue and bones on the lower limbs during plyometric exercise.” (1)

. It mimics a sandy surface, training on which has been shown to reduce muscle soreness and stress. A study published in the Journal of Human Kinetics compared the results of beach handball players, half underwent normal preseason training; the other half added plyometrics performed on the sand to their protocol. In the text, the researchers write, “A sand surface is associated with a greater degree of shock absorption and lower stress to soft tissue and bones on the lower limbs during plyometric exercise.” (1) It’s a good warm-up and conditioning tool . The Sanddune’s inherent instability provides benefits to your conditioning and warm-ups that are hard to replicate on stable ground. For one, the stabilizing muscles surrounding your ankles, knees, wrists, and shoulders will fire consistently while using the Sanddune. As a result, your muscles should become more stable over time. You’ll also improve your ability to balance and produce more force.

. The Sanddune’s inherent instability provides benefits to your conditioning and warm-ups that are hard to replicate on stable ground. For one, the stabilizing muscles surrounding your ankles, knees, wrists, and shoulders will fire consistently while using the Sanddune. As a result, your muscles should become more stable over time. You’ll also improve your ability to balance and produce more force. It has a small footprint. The Sanddune is 26” wide, 22” long, and weighs 12.5 pounds, so it does not take up much space in your gym. While it won’t fit comfortably in your bag, you can easily toss the Sanddune in your car and haul it into your local gym.

What to Consider

It costs $280. That’s a pretty steep price to pay for a piece of equipment that we’d hardly call essential. Consider the Sanddune a nice-to-have, assuming you already own free weights, a rack, and a weight bench.