There’s not much new in the fitness space. The exercises that worked for your grandfather still work for you. Barbells function the same as they did in the 1900s. And eating less remains necessary to burn fat
. Occasionally, though, a new idea or tool catches our attention.
Our series, Gym Tours, sees Muscle & Fitness
’ Zack Zeigler
and Frank Sepe
, poke around the gyms of celebrities, strength coaches, and athletes to learn what (and how) the fittest of the fit use (and why). Recently, the duo toured The Strength Club
, located in New York, NY, during which, Strength Club owner, Kenny Santucci showed off the YBell. Here’s what it’s about.
What is the YBell?
The YBell, invented around 2009 by Australian personal trainer Aaron Laurence, is a hybrid of a dumbbell, kettlebell, and push-up stand
. In 2023, TRX—a company that solidified its reputation for innovation with the invention of the suspension trainer—acquired YBell Fitness
from Laurence.
TRX now sells two YBell lines, the NEO and Pro series. The NEO YBells
, available from 2.5 to 26 pounds, are crafted from aluminum and coated in neoprene. The YBell Pro series ranges from 10 to 44 pounds; each bell is constructed from cast iron.
YBell’s selling point is that it’s three tools in one, allowing you to do more with less during your workouts. Below, we list three things we like about YBell and two factors you should consider carefully before adding them to your home gym
.
What We Like About The YBell
- It saves you from buying more equipment. This isn’t a kettlebell or dumbbell, but it replicates both tools well enough. Technically, any movement you can do with a dumbbell (think curls and presses), you can do with a kettlebell, but it feels awkward. The YBell offers you the functionality of a kettlebell with the option to lift it like a dumbbell.
- It’s great for circuit training. The YBell allows you to perform more movements more efficiently than using both a dumbbell and a kettlebell. You can perform kettlebell swings, biceps curls, push-ups, and front-rack kettlebell squats, one after the other, without having to put the weight down.
- It offers stability. In the tour with Zeigler and Sepe, Santucci mentions that the YBell sits on the wrist during specific movements, like curls, thanks to the three outside bars. ‘
What to Consider
- YBells will feel weird (at first). As we mentioned, the YBell isn’t a dumbbell or a kettlebell, so don’t expect it to feel the same as using either tool. You may need to adjust your stance for kettlebell swings using the YBell. Pressing may also feel a little wonky since the weight is centered around your hand.
- You’re limited by weight. The heaviest YBell available is 44 pounds. If you’re an intermediate to advanced lifter, chances are you won’t find them challenging enough for compound exercises like dumbbell bench press or rows. They’re great for high-volume workouts, but if you want to build strength, you’ll quickly outgrow the YBell.
- You may prefer traditional equipment. Like our first point, you may like swinging an actual kettlebell, especially if you prefer heavy swings (over 50 pounds).