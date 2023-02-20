Anker Soundcore Sport 10X Ear Buds, $45

While on the go, you want earbuds that keep up. The SoundCore Sports 10X Ear Buds deliver solid sound at an affordable price. Plus, with up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge and an IP68-rated waterproof and sweatproof rating, they’re not going to crap out on you.

Thanks to the twistable ear hooks, you receive a custom fit. This enhances security and comfort during any workout. These buds have “SweatGuard” technology as well.

This protects them from sweat and water that can lead to corrosion. Finally, they allow you to boost bass, which preserves clarity and increases your overall listening experience. Luckily, they offer hours of use so that you won’t be constantly connected to your charger.