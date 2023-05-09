When you’re building a home gym or some of the basics to start training at home in your living room or bedroom, two things you’re immediately looking at are:

How much space-saving is there? What is a cost-effective solution that allows for various exercises and movements?

Adjustable dumbbells are often a go-to. Training with dumbbells has ample benefits, and adjustable dumbbells check the box of versatility and can save space when compared to buying a bunch of fixed dumbbells and a rack. An adjustable set, in this case, can also save cash, too (although not always, see below).

Recently, M&F’s Chief Content Officer / Editor-in-Chief Zack Zeigler tested a set of 55-pound adjustable dumbbells from Flybird (see Zack’s video below). We also provided more pros and cons to acquiring adjustable DBs at the bottom of the page in case you’re still on the fence.

Regarding the Flybird adjustable dumbbells, Zack’s review included a handful of positives: They’re priced in the same range as other top-selling brands like Bowflex and NordicTrack. They’re sturdy, well-built, and useful for anyone who isn’t looking to put up serious weight. (In that case, the SMRTFT or Powerblocks might be brands with considering, although you’ll pony up more cash.)

Key Features of Flybird’s Adjustable Dumbbells

Customizable weight up to 55lbs

Compact design for easy storage and convenience

Ergonomic handle for a comfortable

Durable construction

Price Comparison of Top-Selling Adjustable Dumbbells

Flybird: About $350 on discount on their website and around $300 on Amazon.

About $350 on discount on their website and around $300 on Amazon. NordicTrack: With a weight range of 10 to 55 pounds, NordicTrack’s adjustable dumbbells are available for around $499.

With a weight range of 10 to 55 pounds, NordicTrack’s adjustable dumbbells are available for around $499. Bowflex: SelectTech 552: (5 to 52.5 pounds) are around $329 and the SelectTech 1090 (10 to 90 pounds) at about $799.

(5 to 52.5 pounds) are around $329 and the SelectTech 1090 (10 to 90 pounds) at about $799. PowerBlock Elite Dumbbells: These adjustable dumbbells range from 5 to 90 pounds, and cost around $329.

These adjustable dumbbells range from 5 to 90 pounds, and cost around $329. Core Fitness Adjustable Dumbbells: These adjustable dumbbells range from 5 to 50 pounds, and cost around $399.

These adjustable dumbbells range from 5 to 50 pounds, and cost around $399. Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells: These adjustable dumbbells range from 40 to 200 pounds, and cost around $299.

The Advantages of Using Adjustable Dumbbells

Space-Saving

Adjustable dumbbells are perfect for home gyms or small workout areas, as they eliminate the need for multiple sets of fixed-weight dumbbells that can take up a significant amount of space.

Cost-Effective

While the initial investment in adjustable dumbbells might be higher than buying a single set of fixed-weight dumbbells, there could be long-term savings. With adjustable dumbbells, you’re purchasing an entire range of weights in one compact set, saving you money on buying multiple sets of fixed weights.

Easy Progression

Adjustable dumbbells make it simple to switch weights, which are good for incremental goals for strength and for supersets, tri-sets, and giant sets.

The Disadvantages of Using Adjustable Dumbbells

Initial Cost

One of the main arguments against adjustable dumbbells is their relatively high initial cost compared to fixed-weight dumbbells. While they can be a cost-effective investment in the long run, those just starting their fitness journey or individuals on a tight budget may find the upfront cost off-putting.

Durability and Build Quality

There is a concern that adjustable dumbbells may not be as durable. Whether it’s moving parts that get bent or busted, the locking mechanisms malfunctions, or the housing cradle cracks, these things are likely to happen the more you use your adjustable DBs. This is why picking a quality brand with solid customer service and, if possible, a warranty is worth considering before you buy.

Sharing Limitations

If you’re working out with a partner or in a group, sharing adjustable dumbbells can be less convenient than having multiple fixed-weight dumbbells. It’s not a deal-breaker, but it’s a hassle to consider if you plan on training with a buddy or two.

Zack is also the host of the M&F Reps podcast, which you can check out here:

Videos: Interviews

Livestreams: Livestreams

Apple Podcasts: Apple Podcasts

Spotify: Spotify

Google Podcasts: Google Podcasts

Stitcher: Stitcher