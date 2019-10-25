Amanda Lawrence Dominated USAPL Nationals While Injured

Powerlifting world champ Amanda Lawrence absolutely crushed it at last weekend's USAPL Raw Nationals. A force to be reckoned with in the women's -84kg category, the Minnesota native hit a 552.3-pound squat, 253.5-pound bench press, and 545.6-pound deadlift for a 1,351.4-pound total. She took gold in the competition and set an unofficial squat world record, surpassing her own 535.7-pound record from International Powerlifting Federation World Classic Championships in June.

Lawrence's total weight lifted also tied the world-record total she hit at IPF Worlds, but she's not satisfied just yet. In an Instagram post after the competition, she revealed that two and a half weeks before Raw Nationals, she strained her right upper hamstring tendon and wasn't even sure she'd make the meet.

Despite the injury, Lawrence pushed through. She only hit six of her nine lift attempts—all three squats, one bench press, and two deadlifts—but she still managed to match her world-record total thanks to her squat.

She also posted an Instagram slideshow of the videos, which you can check out below:

Lawrence seems to be getting stronger by the minute, and we can't wait to see what's in store once she's back at 100 percent. After all, she didn't even need to hit her current goals to match her relatively new world record.

Follow Lawrence on Instagram at @miss.amanda.ann to keep up with her recovery and latest lifts.