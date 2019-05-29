Mandy Rose’s ‘Hers’ Cover Stirred up All Sorts of Drama on Last Night’s ‘SmackDown’

During last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live!, Mandy Rose showed up to the ring with a handful of copies of the latest issue of Muscle & Fitness Hers—which just so happens to feature her right on the cover. Some might consider this harmless self-promotion, but when her opponent, Carmella, stepped into the squared circle, it was clear Rose did it for one reason: to get into Carmella's head.

The distraction worked, and Rose scored a quick roll-up pin after her partner, Sonya Deville, nearly shoved the magazine into Carmella’s face while taunting her from the apron. Though the “Princess of Staten Island” took some shots at Rose’s cover (first of all, rude) earlier in the week, it’s been a hit inside and outside of WWE since it came out, earning Rose nearly 100,000 likes on Instagram and causing commentator Corey Graves’s eyes to bulge out of his head like a howling wolf in an old-timey Tex Avery cartoon:

You can see what all the fuss is about by picking up the latest issue of Muscle & Fitness Hers on newsstands or online. And once you learn more about Rose's life, career, and fitness philosophy, try out her new app, Fit With Mandy, to get workout plans and healthy recipes designed to get you in shape and keep you there.