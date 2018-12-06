casssmartin / Instagram

Athletes & Celebrities

15 Times Cassandra Martin Made Us Want to Lift Heavy

The longtime fitness fanatic goes hard in the gym and proves that lifting heavy isn't just for the boys.

Rose McNulty thumbnail by
casssmartin / Instagram

There are plenty of fitness Instagrammers out there these days, but few compare to Cassandra Martin. She's gained 1.8 million followers in the few years she's been on Instagram, and she's done it without the lengthy captions and motivational speeches that many influencers provide their followers. Martin literally just lifts hard and looks great because of it—and people can't get enough. 

We can't help but be motivated by Martin's Instagram feed. After all, who wouldn't feel like lifting after seeing a video of one of her workouts? From head to toe, she's strong and shredded. 

Check out some of Martin's posts below for some serious motivation.

 

1 of 15
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @ casssmartin on

casssmartin / Instagram

The Insta-famous lifter was inspired by bodybuilders like Dana Linn Bailey and the legendary Ronnie Coleman, according to greatestphysiques.com. 

2 of 15
View this post on Instagram

💜

A post shared by @ casssmartin on

casssmartin / Instagram

When she's not hitting the gym, Martin works in construction full-time. 

3 of 15
casssmartin / Instagram

Martin's videos often focus on big lifts—definitely taking a page from the Ronnie Coleman training bible. 

4 of 15
casssmartin / Instagram

One of Martin's trademark muscles is her powerful shoulders, and it's no surprise other female lifters are interested in the way she trains them. 

5 of 15
casssmartin / Instagram

A good work ethic is key to building an impressive physique, and Martin honored that with her line of supps, aptly naming it WrkEthic

6 of 15
casssmartin / Instagram

Martin's Instagram goes back to 2015, which isn't very long considering the 1.8 million followers she's gained. 

7 of 15
casssmartin / Instagram

Considering her love of classic bodybuilding, it's no shock that Martin credits straight-up squats with building up her lower body.

8 of 15
casssmartin / Instagram

Martin recently collaborated with Plankk to develop an app, Lift With Cass, which helps users track their progress and keep their nutrition on point.

9 of 15
casssmartin / Instagram

Sculpt your own shoulders with these tips and tricks to keep them big and healthy.

10 of 15
casssmartin / Instagram

Martin works legs twice per week, and it shows. Try this three-month leg-sculpting plan to get on her level.

11 of 15
View this post on Instagram

@wrkethicsupps 💪🏽

A post shared by @ casssmartin on

casssmartin / Instagram

Martin studied cosmetology before getting into construction work and lifting. 

12 of 15
casssmartin / Instagram

Martin's arms are insanely ripped. Carve yours with this targeted training program.

13 of 15

Whip your glutes into shape with some of our favorite workouts for a better butt.

14 of 15
casssmartin / Instagram

Martin's husband is one of the reasons she started lifting, and the pair works out together all the time.

15 of 15
casssmartin / Instagram

You don't get to Martin's level of ripped with a bad diet. Follow some of our favorite meal-prep accounts for inspiration.

Comments