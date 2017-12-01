The 10 Best Bodysuits for Women Who Love to Work Out

Courtesy of Tory

Tired of your shirt flying up during inversions? Annoyed by your tights slipping down during barre? Losing patience for all the laundry your sweat sessions produce? The answer to all these workout woes is simple: Embrace the bodysuit. Whatever you want to call 'em—unitards, onesies, jumpsuits—one-pieces are the latest trend in training apparel.

And yes: It's natural to second-guess your foray into the one-piece world. (FAQs: Will I look like a big baby? Will everyone gawk at me? Am I doomed to suffer permanent wedgies? )

In our quest to discover if bodysuits could replace the tried-and-true workout tank and tights, we tested (and approved) the 10 following one-pieces. We lounged—then sweat—through yoga, Pilates, boot camps, lifting, and HIIT workouts to find the ones that shine in some or all workout intensities. They range in style, price, coverage, and support, so you can find the one(s) that's right for you. Here's what we thought about each.