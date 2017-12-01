The 10 Best Bodysuits for Women Who Love to Work Out

Courtesy Image
MPG's Harmony Capri Length Bodysuit is a head-turner, and a solid training staple. It's got plenty of sex appeal, thanks to its strappy, open back and peek-a-boo mesh detailing at the bust, along the thighs and calves, and at the sides. But they're subtle, not obscene, and offer some added airflow mid-workout. Believe it or not, the straps are exceptionally comfortable, even during a high-intensity strength and conditioning workout. They didn't bite into my skin or feel uncomfortable when lying down. Because they're all adjustable, they offer great support along with the built-in bra. In short: You don't have to worry about loads of bounce if you've got an A-C cup. The built-in bra also has a cooling liner that combats underboob sweat...or at least makes the inevitable more comfortable.
The material is lightly compressive, completely opaque, and supportive, enhancing your figure where you want it most. I really put this one through the wringer, but nothing budged: no wedgies, discomfort, or need to readjust. It's a winner for any dance, barre, pilates, yoga, and strength workout. The fit is true to size as well. — Brittany Smith, associate editor ($108, mpgsport.com)