Features

The 10 Best Bodysuits for Women Who Love to Work Out

Love to sweat but hate laundry? These are our editor-approved one-pieces for yoga, pilates, lifting, and more.

by
1 of 11
Seamless Full-Length Bodysuit by Tory Sport
Courtesy of Tory

Tired of your shirt flying up during inversions? Annoyed by your tights slipping down during barre? Losing patience for all the laundry your sweat sessions produce? The answer to all these workout woes is simple: Embrace the bodysuit. Whatever you want to call 'em—unitards, onesies, jumpsuits—one-pieces are the latest trend in training apparel.

And yes: It's natural to second-guess your foray into the one-piece world. (FAQs: Will I look like a big baby? Will everyone gawk at me? Am I doomed to suffer permanent wedgies? )

In our quest to discover if bodysuits could replace the tried-and-true workout tank and tights, we tested (and approved) the 10 following one-pieces. We lounged—then sweat—through yoga, Pilates, boot camps, lifting, and HIIT workouts to find the ones that shine in some or all workout intensities. They range in style, price, coverage, and support, so you can find the one(s) that's right for you. Here's what we thought about each.

2 of 11

1. Harmony Capri Length Bodysuit by MPG

Harmony Capri Length Bodysuit by MPG
Courtesy Image

MPG's Harmony Capri Length Bodysuit is a head-turner, and a solid training staple. It's got plenty of sex appeal, thanks to its strappy, open back and peek-a-boo mesh detailing at the bust, along the thighs and calves, and at the sides. But they're subtle, not obscene, and offer some added airflow mid-workout. Believe it or not, the straps are exceptionally comfortable, even during a high-intensity strength and conditioning workout. They didn't bite into my skin or feel uncomfortable when lying down. Because they're all adjustable, they offer great support along with the built-in bra. In short: You don't have to worry about loads of bounce if you've got an A-C cup. The built-in bra also has a cooling liner that combats underboob sweat...or at least makes the inevitable more comfortable.

The material is lightly compressive, completely opaque, and supportive, enhancing your figure where you want it most. I really put this one through the wringer, but nothing budged: no wedgies, discomfort, or need to readjust. It's a winner for any dance, barre, pilates, yoga, and strength workout. The fit is true to size as well. — Brittany Smith, associate editor ($108, mpgsport.com)

3 of 11

2. Seamless Full-Length Bodysuit by Tory Sport

Seamless Full-Length Bodysuit by Tory Sport
Courtesy Image

Real talk: If I could wear this bodysuit every day, I would. The problem with most jumpsuits is that you need to feel fan-freaking-tastic to rock them unselfconsciously—you can't rely on high-waisted tights and a flowy tank to hide your mid-afternoon bloat. Tory Sport has solved that problem with its Seamless Full-Length Bodysuit. For one, the colors, patterns, and fit are flattering for a variety of heights and body types. The triangular colorblocking at the sides creates a diamond in the center and back that draw the eye, while the royal blue striping along the legs gives the illusion of longer limbs. The navy colorway also proves you don't need to choose black for a slimming option.

As for performance, this bodysuit is the most versatile of any I tested. It met my low-, mid-, and high-intensity workout demands from a bodyweight session to bootcamp class, spin to sprint workout. As the name implies, the garment is almost free of seams and designed using body mapping technology to bolster the knit in areas where you need support and offer added breathability in hot spots. I added a sports bra underneath during boxing (jumping rope...enough said), and I love that it didn't take away from the bodysuit's aesthetics. — B.S. ($148, torysport.com)

4 of 11

3. Active Training Explosive Bodysuit by Puma

Active Training Explosive Bodysuit
Courtesy Image

As a woman who generally rocks tights and a tee to the gym, I was hesitant of stepping out of my comfort zone...especially with a onesie. But Puma's Active Training Explosive Bodysuit was the perfect solution to my bodysuit blues, because it looks like a two-piece set. In reality, the mesh top (with its Y-shaped open back) is connected to the tights, which I felt made for a more confident workout. My shirt wasn't flying up during mountain climbers and my tights weren't sliding down. The loose top allows for a good amount of air flow—but unlike many other bodysuits, it doesn’t eliminate the need for a sports bra.

While the tights are full-length, they don’t exactly move with your body. The fabric slid up and down over my calves, which could be because the upper half was pulling the bottom. It wasn't uncomfortable, per se, but it was definitely distracting. Overall, this is the perfect one-piece for those who need a little encouragement when it comes to taking fashion risks at the gym, even if it's not the best for high-impact workouts. — Jackie Friedman, photo editor  ($90, puma.com)

5 of 11

4. Strata Silverstone Unitard by Outdoor Voices

Strata Silverstone Unitard by Outdoor Voices
Courtesy Image

Outdoor Voices labels the Strata Silverstone Unitard as having a "limber fit" that "bounces back," and I couldn't agree more. I typically wear a medium, but the small fit exactly as it should. The legs weren't constricting; the straps didn't dig; the crotch wasn't too high or too low, and I never had to readjust. The fabric has great weight to it (no peek-a-boo fabric at the bum). There are no seams at the back, and any seams along the legs and waist were undetectable during abs work, bodyweight workouts, and yoga. And while you might shy away from the oatmeal colorway in fear of looking a bit like a toddler in a onesie, fear not: the bodysuit is very flattering. I tied a flannel or a knitted long-sleeve around my waist when I was out and about to break up the monochromatic look.

In terms of performance, the keyhole feature at the back wasn't too wide to cause bulging, and the straps didn't restrict movement during overhead lifts and stretches. I found the shelf bra to be supportive (up to a C cup) for low- to medium-impact activity. I love how smooth the fabric felt against my skin, and the polyester/Spandex blend was really conducive to movement. The only downside: While the heather texture helps hide sweat, the sweat will still be visible. Then again, if you're wearing this in hot yoga or a lifting session, you're there to sweat—so it doesn't take away from the garment, in my opinion. — B.S. ($95, outdoorvoices.com)

6 of 11

5. Mirror BreatheLux Bodysuit by Under Armour

UA Mirror BreatheLux Bodysuit
Courtesy Image

Slip on this Mirror BreatheLux bodysuit from Under Armour and instantly feel like an athlete. With a next-to-skin fit that slims without squeezing and a super-soft yet durable fabric, this one-piece is ready to take on any workout—whether that's a spin class, long run, or total-body circuit.

The all-black fabric is not only slimming, but also wears well. It doesn’t reveal sweat and it dries extremely fast (which is handy if you’re doing something like hot yoga or a high-intensity session). And thanks to its supportive fit, you might not even need to wear a sports bra underneath, depending upon your cup size, comfort level, and workout intensity. — Erin Alexander, editorial assistant ($149.99, underarmour.com)

7 of 11

6. Ready 2 Rock Jumper by Asics

Ready 2 Rock Jumper
Courtesy Image

Just as the name suggests, this Ready 2 Rock Jumper from Asics is ready to move with you during a workout—or a rave. With an embossed back and side panels, along with a sleek gold zipper down the back, this bodysuit has chic details that'll make you stand out at the gym for something other than your stellar lifting form.

Style aside, this bodysuit is totally functional: Its front pleats allow for ease of movement, while the thick straps and high neckline offer full coverage (great if you're a little more modest). That said, you’ll probably want to wear a sports bra underneath to keep everyone fully supported. — E.A. ($78, asics.com)

8 of 11

7. The Uni Bodysuit by Manduka

The Uni Bodysuit by Manduka
Courtesy Image

Manduka's Uni Bodysuit is ideal for those super-sweaty hot yoga sessions that would typically leave your clothes feeling soggy and uncomfortable. The nylon/Lycra blend is nice and stretchy with more of a cotton feel, as opposed to some of the more slippery performance fabrics with which other bodysuits are designed. The double criss-cross detailing at the upper and mid back is flattering without restricting movement or digging in when you lie down. Plus, the open back in tandem with the capri length make a world of a difference in heated studios. The dark olive color also masks sweat well, and is a welcomed change-up from black.

The seams running down the front from bust to hips create a slimming silhouette, and the U-shaped neckline goes a long way in making this bodysuit flattering. A double-layer gusset ensures the fabric isn't see-through when you down-dog or squat. Plus, the shelf bra offers light support—so strength classes get the green light, but high-intensity ones like boxing and running will need some added reinforcement if you're bigger than a B-cup. It also runs true to size. — B.S. ($128, manduka.com)

9 of 11

8. Seamless Criss Cross Ankle Bodysuit by Ivy Park

Seamless Criss Cross Ankle Bodysuit by Ivy Park
Courtesy Image

To my surprise, Ivy Park's Seamless Criss Cross Ankle Bodysuit stayed in place through every yoga flow. That could be because it's skin-tight, which helped with support. But I did feel the amount of cleavage it exposed during inversions to be a little uncomfortable (something to note for women with fuller busts). The bodysuit regulated sweat and kept me comfortable (well, as comfortable as can be expected). I didn’t feel soaked when I put my sweater on and walked home. It worked perfectly for Pilates on a reformer, too. Everything stayed in place—even when contorting and extending my legs overhead. I did get some looks in the gym, but that's expected since yoga, pilates, and barre lend themselves to more fashionable getups. There was only a tiny bit of ride-up during squatting, but that’s fairly common for the exercise. The bodysuit also passed the transparency test. If you're looking to meet someone and grab a date at the gym, wearing this jumpsuit definitely won't hurt. — Martha Upton, editorial intern ($75, six02.com)

10 of 11

9. Seamless Bodysuit by Reebok

Seamless Bodysuit by Reebok
Courtesy Image

As far as bodysuits go, this seamless one-piece from Reebok is as soft and comfortable as they come—just reserve it for low-intensity workouts. Perfect for yoga sessions (especially hot yoga) or lounging around, its high neckline and breathable, stretchy fabric provide light support and coverage without making you feel constricted. If you’re bigger than an A cup and plan on moving around a bit, though, you definitely need to wear a sports bra underneath. It'll throw off the stunning plunging back a bit, though, so we recommend sticking to barre, yoga, and Pilates. With thoughtful details (the names of different yoga poses are knitted into the fabric) and a flexible fit, this is a bodysuit you can catch us in any time of the day—or night. Just note: It runs small, so go up a size.— E.A. ($75, reebok.com)

11 of 11

10. Harvest Yoga All In One by Sweaty Betty

Harvest Yoga All In One by Sweaty Betty
Courtesy Image

Sweaty Betty's Harvest Yoga All In One bodysuit boasts some of the most luxurious fabric in which I've worked up a sweat. The fit is true to size and and seamless throughout—except the bust has a little extra space. The mesh criss-crossing detail at the back is very feminine, though the straps that connect the front of the bodysuit with the meshing tend to twist a bit, which can become irritating. I enjoyed the mesh detailing at the neckline, thighs, and calves. They offer some visual intrigue, but also serve to release some pent-up heat. If you're lifting or back-squatting, the mesh backing will become bothersome, so I'd stick to yoga, pilates, and barre. This is also available in a bright royal blue that'll definitely help you stand out. — B.S. ($145, sweatybetty.com)

Topics:
Comments