JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty
Features
5 Hair Products and Strategies to Revive Dry Winter Hair
Solve common seasonal problems with some simple hair-care strategies.
This time of the year can be brutal on one's head of hair. Choosing the right styling strategies and hair care products can help ward off the negative effects of the harsh winter season.
Here are 5 common seasonal problems, along with the hair care strategies and products to help alleviate them.
1 of 5
Courtesy of Kerastase
2 of 5
Courtesy of Shu Uemura
3 of 5
Courtesy of Harklinikken
4 of 5
Courtesy of Alterna
5 of 5
Courtesy of Dove