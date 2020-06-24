When buying workout clothes, the first thing many people consider is the way they look. That makes sense, since looking good often translates to feeling good as you work out. Plus, cute workout clothes can easily transition into everyday athleisure wear.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected every facet daily life for many, and one side effect for non-essential workers quarantining at home has been the freedom to keep it casual all the time.

As we transition back to going outdoors without masks (as the CDC deems it safe, which will be different depending on where you live) and going back to work, it’s a good time to revamp your fitness wardrobe both for the gym (where you should be wearing a mask) and outside of your workouts.

There are plenty of brands creating workout attire that’s both functional and fashionable. At that intersection, there are some solid options you can wear for way more than just your workouts.

We’ve put together some of our favorite pieces to sweat in that are also presentable enough to earn compliments outside the gym. Some of these pieces wouldn’t even get a second glance when worn as office attire, so you can get even more bang for your buck.

Keep reading for the workout wear we can’t get enough of.