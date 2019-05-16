Instagram: thatveganmom / keto.vegetarian.girl

10 Women Who Made Amazing Body Transformations After Going Keto

These everyday women are crushing the keto diet and sharing their stories online.

The keto diet may seem like just another fat-loss fad, but there's real science backing its short-term benefits for dropping weight—though, some experts are a little more cautious about the diet's long-term effectiveness. 

To prove that the diet is more than just another trend for celebrities to profit from, here are 10 everyday women who shared their personal keto journey online. They're from all walks of life, including moms, students, nurses, authors, and more. And the one thing they all have in common is that their lives have been fundamentally changed by keto. So if you’re looking for some inspiration to get started, here are 10 real women absolutely killing it on keto.

Instagram: keto.vegetarian.girl
Elle (keto.vegetarian.girl)

This 25-year-old was experiencing migraines, fatigue, and reactive hypoglycemia with a pants size that went from a 0 to a 12. With her cortisol out of control and energy levels dropping, Elle went to her doctor, desperate for change. Her doctor recommended keto and she never looked back. Interestingly, Elle is also a vegetarian and still managed to stick to the diet's strict high-fat, low-carb mantra without all that bacon and red meat. She has lost 40 pounds so far and documents her journey on her website and Instagram.

Instagram: thatveganmom
Natasha (That Vegan Mom)

This vegan mom of three has been keto since early 2019 and has loved the results. She keeps her followers posted on how she keeps up her vegan keto diet while raising three toddlers on YouTube and Instagram.

Jessi (fitfreejessi)

Jessi had been struggling with her weight, anxiety, loss of energy, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age, for years. Then, 10 months ago, looking for a change, she decided to challenge herself to go keto for 30 days. Once she saw the results, she knew there was no going back to her old diet. Her energy was up, her weight was down, and now she shares keto inspiration and meal plans on Instagram.

Natalie (lowcarbhighfat_nat)

This wife and nurse lost 45 pounds since starting keto in 2018 and she couldn’t be more thrilled with the positive impact the diet had on her life. Natalie went from a size 18 to a size 6 and lost the cravings for junk food and cut through the mental fogginess she used to experience on her old diet. She loves inspiring others to make healthy changes, and you can find her talking careers, cardio and, of course, keto to her more than 24k Instagram followers.

Morgan (thisfitchickmorgan)

Morgan is a 21-year-old college student who used to obsessively crop her arms out of photos because of body image issues. Unhappy with her weight, she turned to keto and lost more than 70 pounds. It's hard to stay on keto as a college student, especially when you're surrounded by all that beer and pizza, and she's honest about her struggles on Instagram. Now, she's even adjusting to the lifestyle and has a favorite keto-friendly alcoholic drink: hard seltzers and rum with diet soda.

Sadie (slimsadie135)

When Sadie couldn’t lose the weight, she went to her doctors hoping that there was something wrong with her health that could be causing her to keep on the pounds. The results came back and she was perfectly healthy and she had to come to hard realization that the only thing stopping her from losing weight was herself. She began keto and regular exercise and is thrilled with the results, losing more than 80 pounds and sharing her story and motivation on Instagram.

Instagram: _laurabethhunt_
LauraBeth Hunt (_laurabethhunt_)

LauraBeth made a promise to get healthy before her 40th birthday. Living with multiple sclerosis, she's struggled with her weight for most of her life, but when she switched to keto, she lost more than 140 pounds. You can follow her on Instagram.

Instagram: classix_aemilia
Amelia (classix_aemilia)

Amelia is an art history student and mom of three in Canada. She wasn’t happy with her 190-pound body and was ready to make a change. After going keto and doing intermittent fasting, she is down to 119 pounds and never felt better. You can check out her full story on Instagram here.

Instagram: chastity.loves.keto
Chastity (chastity.loves.keto)

This mom of two lost 43 pounds on keto and is loving the structure and energy her new diet has brought her. She shares her keto recipes, parenting tips, and hilarious motherhood memes to her 6,000 followers on Instagram.

Instagram: ketokarma
Suzanne Ryan (ketokarma)

Suzanne Ryan began her keto journey way back in 2015. She was 289 pounds and felt weighed down, literally, by her lack of energy and self-esteem. Since discovering keto, Suzanne lost more than 120 pounds and dedicated her life to sharing this lifestyle to the social media masses. She has since released a cookbook titled Simply Keto and routinely posts recipes to her website and Instagram.

