Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal imbalance that can significantly affect a woman’s ovulation, menstrual cycles, and overall ability to conceive. But there’s more to this condition—many women experience frustrating side effects like oily skin, thinning hair, unexpected weight gain, and even emotional challenges like depression.

The bright side? If you’ve been diagnosed with PCOS, there’s hope. Embracing a healthy diet, incorporating regular exercise, and maintaining a balanced weight, while not a cure, can make a world of difference in alleviating those unwelcome symptoms. In the following sections, our expert will dive into the details of the PCOS diet and help you determine if it might be the right fit for you.

What is the PCOS Diet?

The PCOS diet is not just a trendy gimmick, according to Bess Berger, RDN, founder of Nutrition by Bess in New Jersey, who specializes in PCOS, perimenopause, and menopause. She explains that this diet is more like a survival strategy for those suffering from the negative symptoms of PCOS. This diet emphasizes low-glycemic index (GI) and anti-inflammatory foods to help manage insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances. It focuses on incorporating leafy greens, lean proteins, and whole foods. As Berger says, “If your plate looks like a rainbow had a protein-packed baby, you’re on the right track.”

What Are the Pros of the PCOS Diet?

In short, if you’re suffering from the side effects of PSOC, this diet can be a game-changer. “This diet isn’t just about losing a jean size,” says Berger. “It’s about taking back control of your hormones and feeling empowered.” It aims to eliminate the guilt and uncertainty that often accompany PCOS and help you confidently make food choices that work with your body.

You can expect fewer mood swings, improved menstrual cycles, and clearer skin. You may also notice a decrease in unwanted hair and an increase in hair growth where you desire it. “I want to hear from clients that their fatigue is down and their energy is up, that their mood swings and fertility are more stable and more predictable.”

“Healthy snacks are a feature of a good PCOS diet, and they don’t have to be just raw vegetables,” Berger says, and notes that roasted chickpeas are a great, satisfying snack to include. “Their salt, crunch, and low glycemic index make this a winner.” Loading your pantry with nutrient-focused snacks can make shifting into the PCOS diet a breeze.

What Are the Cons of the PCOS Diet?

According to Berger, starting a PCOS diet requires effort, focus, and time. This process can be overwhelming for someone looking to take control of their nutritional choices to manage their condition. However, the best feedback Berger receives from her clients is often, “I don’t feel like I’m on a PCOS diet,” or “I feel like this is part of my lifestyle.” Since each individual body is unique, not all diets work the same way for everyone, and there are methods to determine if a diet is suitable for you.

How Can You Know if The PCOS Diet is Right for You?

If you start the PCOS diet and suddenly feel like your blood sugar is stable, you get better sleep, have fewer cravings, and have regulated cycles, Berger says this is a green flag and stay on it.

However, if you’re miserable, hungry, and still breaking out like a teenager, she explains something is ‘off’ and your best bet is to seek professional help in the matter. “A registered dietitian (preferably one who knows PCOS that isn’t just counting calories) can help you tweak it,” says Berger, who firmly believes your diet shouldn’t feel like punishment.