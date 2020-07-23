Runners tend to have strong quads; weaker glutes; tight calves, hips, and IT bands; and weak feet,” says biomechanist Katy Bowman, author of Whole Body Barefoot.

These injuries won’t only slow you down during sports, particularly those that involve lots of running, but in life, too. A weak IT band — the connective tissue outside of your leg from the hip to the knee and shinbone — has been linked to joint pain and tenderness in the knees and buttocks. Just about everything we do, from walking to getting out of the bed in the morning, involves our IT band so it’s best to make sure it’s in tip-top shape.

Luckily, we’ve got some stretches for you to implement into your everyday routine to ensure you’re feeling good while going about your everyday life, and when you get ready to pound the pavement.

Use these moves to curb your risk of injury and become a more balanced, stronger, and more flexible athlete.