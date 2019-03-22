If your looking to get a bigger butt and a shapely physique like Jennifer Lopez you better work and while your at it do some glute exercises! From six pack abs to a big bottom a sexy body comes in many forms but it all comes down to the curves of our silhouette. There’s no doubt the butt has become a popular body part since the days of Sir-Mix-A-Lot. With superstars like Beyonce, Nikki Minaj, Cardi-B, and Jennifer Lopez all touting there impressive backsides it’s no wonder our butts have become THE body part women who embrace their curvaceous physiques.

We all want our butts to be as high, tight, round, and firm as those seemingly perfect celebrities but getting it is another matter. Because so much of our body’s shape and figure comes from our genetics and our butts is the area where we tend to hold the most fat for the longest. Making it very difficult to shape and tone. But not impossible.

Our glutes are made up of three muscles the gluteus maximus, the gluteus medius, and the gluteus minimus.

Gluteus Maximus

The gluteus maximus is the largest of the three muscles that make up the buttocks. This is the muscle where you want to focus your efforts on specifically the the panniculus adiposes or the fatty layer just underneath the skin.

The panniculus adiposes gives the rounded shape of your butt. If you have a flabby buttock it’s because it’s becuase of the panniculus adiposes. After all it is the layer of fat. So naturally in order to shape and give the butt a firm rounded look we need to build the butt with glute exercises.

Glute Exercises Workout

Thankfully, Kim Oddo, celebrity trainer to the fitness stars, and IFBB figure pro—and mother of three—Cheryl Brown are here to show you how to reduce the ass into the shape you want with 10 glute exercises specifically designed to improve your bottom line.

Perform the following moves in a traditional three-set format: 15 reps each set, and resting 60 to 90 seconds between each set. Complete all sets for one exercise before moving on to the next butt exercise.