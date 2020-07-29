Former IFBB Bikini Pro Courtney King knows what it takes to not only burn fat, but get seriously toned. The Chicagoan won several pro competitions during her career, including the 2016 Bikini Olympia.

Although she’s retired from onstage competition, King hasn’t stopped the intensity she brought to the division. She’s still sharing fitness and nutrition advice with her 468,000 Instagram followers, as well as taking over the Muscle & Fitness Hers page to share an intense total-body HIIT regimen.

“It gives you the most shape while getting that heart rate up,” King says in her video, which you can watch at the bottom of this page.

With this workout, you’ll do each exercise for 40 seconds with a 20 second break in between each move until you complete all 10 moves. You’ll then take a 1-2 minute break before completing another round of all 10 exercises — aim to do three rounds.