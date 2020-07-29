18 of the Most Jacked Women on Instagram
These girls with muscles may inspire more than the muscular men out there.Read article
Former IFBB Bikini Pro Courtney King knows what it takes to not only burn fat, but get seriously toned. The Chicagoan won several pro competitions during her career, including the 2016 Bikini Olympia.
Although she’s retired from onstage competition, King hasn’t stopped the intensity she brought to the division. She’s still sharing fitness and nutrition advice with her 468,000 Instagram followers, as well as taking over the Muscle & Fitness Hers page to share an intense total-body HIIT regimen.
“It gives you the most shape while getting that heart rate up,” King says in her video, which you can watch at the bottom of this page.
The workout is 40 seconds on each exercise, 20 seconds off until you complete all 10 exercises. 1-2 minute break after each round is complete for a total of 3 rounds. – 1. Squat to reverse lunge 2. Long jumps forward, 2-3 jumps back 3. Ski lunge 4. Plank 5. Pop squats 6. Low stance walking squat 7. High plank lunge jumps 8. Glute bride march 9. Inch worms with shoulder taps 10. Pulsing squat to high jump – The first half of this IGTV video was cut off so apologies for that! Hope you enjoy 💪💦