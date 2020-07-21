At-Home Workout for a Six-Pack
These moves may seem simple, but they'll leave you sore.Read article
These moves may seem simple, but they'll leave you sore.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
These girls with muscles may inspire more than the muscular men out there.Read article
These training vets take "old man strength" to another level, and they have some wisdom to share.Read article
Even when you have the best intentions, sometimes getting a workout in just doesn’t seem possible on a given day. It might be time constraints or a lack of motivation, and sometimes you just need to find a workout that accommodates both.
Enter this killer HIIT routine from trainer and athlete Nicole Monroe, who has built her brand, Raw Fitness, on practicing what she preaches and sharing her passion for healthy living with her clients and social media followers. On Instagram alone (@msnicolefit), she has an audience of more than 384,000 followers.
If you’re looking for a quick, intense workout that’ll get you pumped with no equipment, she’s got you covered. In an Instagram live workout, Monroe shared a workout that’ll take about 20 minutes (plus the all-important warmup and cooldown).
Watch the full workout below.
Warmup: Pyramid Burpees & Jump Squats 5/5, 4/4, 3/3, 2/2, 1/1 Nonstop
WOD: 5 moves 4x 40 secs on 15 sec rest (I will have a timer)
• 4x Mountain Climber x Jump Squats
• 3 Sec Eccentric Push-ups
• Sprinter Sit ups
• Burpee to Reverse Lunges
• Inverted Toe Touches + 2 Jump Jacks
Cool Down
Static stretches