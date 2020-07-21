Even when you have the best intentions, sometimes getting a workout in just doesn’t seem possible on a given day. It might be time constraints or a lack of motivation, and sometimes you just need to find a workout that accommodates both.

Enter this killer HIIT routine from trainer and athlete Nicole Monroe, who has built her brand, Raw Fitness, on practicing what she preaches and sharing her passion for healthy living with her clients and social media followers. On Instagram alone (@msnicolefit), she has an audience of more than 384,000 followers.

If you’re looking for a quick, intense workout that’ll get you pumped with no equipment, she’s got you covered. In an Instagram live workout, Monroe shared a workout that’ll take about 20 minutes (plus the all-important warmup and cooldown).

Watch the full workout below.

The Workout

Warmup: Pyramid Burpees & Jump Squats 5/5, 4/4, 3/3, 2/2, 1/1 Nonstop

WOD: 5 moves 4x 40 secs on 15 sec rest (I will have a timer)

• 4x Mountain Climber x Jump Squats

• 3 Sec Eccentric Push-ups

• Sprinter Sit ups

• Burpee to Reverse Lunges

• Inverted Toe Touches + 2 Jump Jacks

Cool Down

Static stretches